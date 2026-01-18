Born on This Day in 1938, the Blind Keyboardist Nicknamed “Pig” Who Played With George Jones, Bob Dylan, and Merle Haggard

Learning to play piano at age 7, Hargus “Pig” Robbins would go on to become an influential session keyboardist in Nashville. Making his accomplishments all the more impressive, Robbins—born on this day (Jan. 18) in 1938—did this all without his eyesight.

Born in Spring City, Tennessee, Hargus “Pig” Robbins lost vision in one eye after accidentally poking himself with a knife at age 3. The injured eye eventually needed removing, and he soon lost sight in his other eye as well.

However, hat didn’t prevent him from taking piano lessons at the Tennessee School for the Blind—also where he earned his barnyard moniker. “I had a supervisor who called me that because I used to sneak in through a fire escape and play when I wasn’t supposed to and I’d get dirty as a pig,” Robbins recalled in an interview.

Later, his first major recording came in 1959 with George Jones’ “White Lightning.” After that, think of a country hit that features piano or keys, and that was probably Robbins. Just to name a few, he lent his skills to Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces,” “Behind Closed Doors” by Charlie Rich, and several tracks throughout Dolly Parton’s 1971 album Coat of Many Colors.

Pig Robbins Was an Unmatched Talent

Although best known as a member of Nashville’s “A-Team” of session musicians, Pig Robbins didn’t limit his skills to country music. His bluesy keys are prevalent throughout Blonde on Blonde, Bob Dylan’s definitive 1966 album.

In a 2020 interview with the Musicians Hall of Fame, Robbins chuckled as he recalled playing with the folk legend. “That was totally different from anything I’d ever done before, you know. Because we’ve always been structured to be there, you know, 2:00, and we’d be ready to start playing… and we’d get three or four country songs or whatever,” he said. “They booked Bob Dylan at 6 and 10. And he might not show up till 10:00… and he’ll say, ‘Well boys, I gotta write a song.’ And so he’d want everybody to get out of the studio. And we’d we’d roam the halls ’til 1 or 2 in the morning, and then he’d say, ‘All right, I got one.’”

During his 2012 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, fellow A-Team member Harold Bradley said, “Pig has come up with more identifiable licks than anyone. And he’s also the best rhythm piano player in town.”

Robbins died on Jan. 30, 2022, at age 84.

Featured image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images