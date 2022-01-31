Hargus “Pig” Robbins Dies at 84

Famed Nashville session player, Hargus “Pig” Robbins died on Sunday (January 30). He was 84 years old.

Robbins was known for his many accomplishments, which include playing keyboards and piano on albums by Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Miranda Lambert, and many more.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum confirmed his passing. Robbins was inducted into the Hall in 2012.

Robbins played on many songs, including the 1966 song “Pledging My Time” and Lambert’s 2016 track “To Learn Her.” Many appreciated the artist’s feel when it came to his playing. And as recently as 2021, Parton asked him to play on her new LP, but, sadly, his health wouldn’t allow for it, Parton told Rolling Stone.

Born in 1938 in Spring City, Tennessee, Robbins, who was blind, lost his sight at age 4 due to an accident. He learned to play piano at age 7 while attending the Nashville School for the Blind.

Robbins played his first session in 1957 and his first major recording was the George Jones song, “White Lightning.”

Between 1963 and 1979, he recorded eight studio albums.

Many paid their respect to Robbins on social media over the weekend, including country star Travis Tritt, who wrote, “Country music HOF member Hargus “Pig” Robbins who played piano on so many of my early albums has passed away at 84. My deepest condolences go out to his family. A truly legendary musician and a gentleman.”

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images