Fact or Fiction? The First and Last Photos Ever Taken of The Beatles Together Were Shot Exactly 7 Years Apart to the Day

When one thinks of The Beatles, one thinks of the greatest band of the 20th century. The Fab Four were enormous during most of the 1960s. And their legacy is still powerful today, over half a century later. It’s a little hard to believe that they did everything that they did within a span of just seven (and some change) years.

In fact, there’s photo evidence that really captures just how much The Beatles grew up and evolved between 1962 and 1969.

The First Ever Photo of The Beatles Together

The first photo ever taken of The Beatles as we know them was shot on August 22, 1962. That photo was taken during the band’s first show together with Ringo Starr at the Cavern Club. The group looks very young, almost unrecognizable in the dim light of the brick-laid club. It’s worth noting that there are earlier photos of the band together, but not with Ringo Starr in the lineup. Several photos were taken that day in 1962, including the featured image of this article.

The Last Ever Photo of The Beatles Together

One of the final photos of The Beatles ever taken can be seen in the Instagram post above. Shockingly, that final photoshoot took place exactly seven years after the first photo The Beatles ever took together, on August 22, 1969. They look mature, fashionable, and pleasant with each other. Though, we know at the time that the group was not on the best of terms.

“Paul [McCartney] was trying to hold it together,” said photographer Thomas Hobbs, who shot The Beatles on August 22, 1969, at John Lennon’s Ascot countryside estate. “He had his arms crossed like, ‘Come on, lads!’ But the concept of the Beatles just didn’t sync with who they were any more. I could have asked them to smile, but it would have been totally fake and I’m glad I didn’t. This marriage had come to an end – and boy does it show.”

So, is it true that these photos are truly the first and last photos of The Beatles ever taken? While I wouldn’t exactly say that’s a fact, it’s certainly true that the first photo is the first photograph of the band as we know it, with Ringo Starr in place of original drummer Pete Best. The second photo came directly from the band’s very last official photoshoot. You can search online and likely find photos and video footage of the Fab Four together after that final photoshoot.

Still, it is very strange that the very first photo of The Beatles and the last photoshoot they ever did occurred on the exact same day, exactly seven years apart. Cosmic!

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images