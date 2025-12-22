Born on This Day in 1938, the Songwriter, Poet, and Author Who Discovered Reba McEntire and Wrote a Landmark Hit for Ray Charles

On this day (December 22) in 1938, Red Steagall was born in Gainesville, Texas. His entertainment career is long and varied. He is a recording artist, songwriter, poet, author, radio personality, television host, and more. He is the official Cowboy Poet of Texas and the Cowboy Poet Laureate of the City of San Juan Capistrano, California. However, Steagall is maybe best known for being the person who discovered Reba McEntire.

Unlike many in the country music world, Steagall lived the cowboy lifestyle. When he was a teenager, Steagall rode bulls. Unfortunately, though, a bout of polio ended his rodeo career. He took up the guitar and mandolin to regain dexterity in his hands and has continued to develop as a musician over the years.

Despite being a talented musician, he initially chose to go to college. He earned a degree in animal science and agronomy from West Texas State University. Afterward, he worked as a soil tester before relocating to Hollywood to pursue a career in the music industry.

Steagall has appeared on and hosted many television and radio shows over the years. Currently, listeners can hear him on Cowboy Corner, which plays on more than 100 radio stations across the country. Additionally, he hosted In the Bunkhouse with Red Steagall and currently hosts Red Steagall is Somewhere West of Wall Street on RFD-TV.

Red Steagall’s Major Contributions to Mainstream Music

Those who are tapped into the cowboy lifestyle and Western music are likely already fans of Red Steagall and know of his many accomplishments. According to a biography, he is a member of the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame and has received the Spirit of Texas Award. Additionally, he has been recognized for his cowboy poetry by the states of Texas and California.

Steagall wrote “Here We Go Again” with Don Lanier. The song has become a country music standard and has been covered by numerous artists. Before that, though, it was an R&B hit for Ray Charles in 1967. It peaked at No. 15 on the Hot 100 and No. 5 on the R&B chart. It was his final top 20 hit on the Hot 100.

Stegall hosted the National Finals Rodeo for four years. In 1974, he was at the National Rodeo Finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when he heard a young woman sing the national anthem to open the event. He was so impressed with her performance that he approached her about becoming a recording artist. That young singer was Reba McEntire. Red Steagall helped her ink her initial deal with Mercury Records shortly after they met. Their chance meeting set the stage for one of the most successful and influential careers of the last few decades.

Featured Image by Mark Mainz/Getty Images