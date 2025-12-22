Barry Manilow Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Reschedules Shows in the Wake of Upcoming Surgery

Today, Monday, December 22, Barry Manilow, the singer/songwriter behind “Copacabana”, announced his recent lung cancer diagnosis. As a result of the diagnosis and an impending surgery, the 82-year-old Manilow rescheduled several of his upcoming shows. Recently, Manilow just wrapped up a set of Christmas charity concerts that raised millions for nonprofit organizations in the Coachella Valley.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the opening portion of Manilow’s official statement via Instagram, the singer stated, “As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks. Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.”

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed,” added Manilow. Subsequently, Manilow went on to state that “the bad news is that now the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over, I’m going into surgery to have the spot removed.” Luckily, Manilow let fans know that his doctors believe it has not spread. Furthermore, Manilow added that he will not need to undergo any chemotherapy treatment. “Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” stated Manilow.

Regarding the rescheduled shows, Manilow stated, “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts.” “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

Additionally, Manilow vowed to his fans that his return to his “home away from home,” the Westgate Las Vegas, will transpire on Valentine’s weekend, February 12-14. The shows that were set to transpire in January have been rescheduled for the months of February, March, and April.

All January ticket holders can use their existing tickets for the rescheduled concerts. To learn more about the schedule change and Manilow’s upcoming shows, visit his website HERE. We are wishing Barry Manilow a happy, healthy, and speedy recovery.

Courtesy of STILETTO Entertainment