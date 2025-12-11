Born on This Day in 1944, the “Dynamite” Singer Who Bridged the Gap Between Pop and Country with Her Seven-Decade-Long Career

On this day (December 11) in 1944, Brenda Mae Tarpley was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Later, she took the stage name Brenda Lee before becoming an international sensation. She was one of the best-selling pop singers in the 1960s. Then, she moved to country music in the 1970s, earning multiple hits and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame. More recently, she made chart history with her holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

Lee was seemingly destined for stardom. At just five years old, she won a talent contest with a rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” This led to regular appearances on local TV and radio shows. A few years later, she became a local TV star. A local producer decided that her surname, Tarpley, didn’t have the right star quality. So, he shortened it, dubbing her Brenda Lee.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Lee met Red Foley in 1956, when she was just 12 years old. She impressed him so much that he offered her a regular spot on his nationally syndicated TV show, Ozark Jubilee. This led to appearances on other national TV shows, introducing her to viewers across the country. That year, she also signed with Decca Records and had her first recording sessions. Legendary producer Owen Bradley oversaw the sessions.

After releasing a cover of Hank Williams’ “Jambalaya” and a Christmas song, Lee made her first chart appearance with “One Step at a Time” in 1957. It peaked at No. 43 on the Hot 100 and No. 15 on the country chart. He next single, “Dynamite,” reached No. 72 on the pop chart and gave her the nickname Little Miss Dynamite.

Brenda Lee Was an International Success

Brenda Lee didn’t see much chart success in the United States during the early years of her career. However, her records sold like hotcakes in Europe. As a result, she did a French tour in 1959. It was so successful that she went back to Europe multiple times. She also toured South America, Japan, and Australia. This inspired her to record songs in multiple languages.

Before long, Lee started to see success at home, as well. She charted 50 singles between 1960 and 1973, including the hits “Fool #1,” “Too Many Rivers,” “I Want to Be Wanted,” and “Coming on Strong.”

In the early 1970s, Lee began landing hits on the country chart. Songs like “Nobody Wins,” “Big Four Poster Bed,” and “Broken Trust” showcased the versatility of the young artist.

Making History with a Christmas Classic

Brenda Lee released “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in November 1958. It didn’t see much chart success initially. However, it remained widely popular during the holiday season. It got a boost in popularity when it appeared in Home Alone.

In December 2023, it finally reached the top of the Hot 100, breaking multiple chart records in doing so. With 65 years between its release and its peak, the song set the record for the longest run to the top of the chart. Additionally, it gave Lee the longest gap between No. 1 singles. It had been 63 years, one month, and two weeks since Lee was last at the top of the chart.

The song hit No. 1 on December 9. At the time, Brenda Lee was 78 years old, making her the eldest artist to top the Hot 100. Then, on December 16, it began its second consecutive week at the top. She turned 79 on December 11. As a result, she broke her own record.

