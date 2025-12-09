On This Day in 2023, Brenda Lee Made History with a Rockin’ Christmas Classic

On this day (December 9) in 2023, Brenda Lee made history when “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” topped the Billboard Hot 100. The beloved holiday classic broke multiple chart records and launched Lee back into the spotlight.

Videos by American Songwriter

Written by Johnny Marks and produced by Owen Bradley, Lee released “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in November 1958. It quickly became a Christmas favorite and is one of the best-selling holiday singles of all time. However, it didn’t reach the top of the chart upon its initial release. Decades later, the song’s failure to reach No. 1 would help Lee make history.

[RELATED: Brenda Lee Reflects on Her History-Making No. 1 Hit “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”]

In November 2023, Lee released an official music video for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. A little more than two years later, the video has received more than 97 million views on YouTube. A few short weeks later, renewed interest in the song brought Lee her third No. 1.

How Brenda Lee Made Music History

Brenda Lee broke several chart records when “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” reached No. 1.

It reached No. 1 65 years after it first appeared on the chart, giving the Christmas classic the longest run to the top of the Hot 100.

Lee’s last No. 1 on the chart was her 1960 single “I Want to Be Wanted.” As a result, she broke the record for the longest gap between No. 1 singles. It was 63 years, one month, and two days between chart-toppers.

On December 9, 2023, Brenda Lee was 78 years old. This made her the eldest artist to top the Hot 100. Two days later, on December 11, Lee turned 80. As a result, she broke her own record on December 16, when the song began its second week at No. 1.

In an interview with Billboard, Lee credited God and her label, UMG, with helping her make history. “I like that God has given me that favor that I can stand aside and look and know that it wasn’t just me. It’s a conglomerate of a lot of people that made the song what it is,” she said.

Featured Image by Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images