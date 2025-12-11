Sharon Osbourne Reveals the Heartbreaking Reason She Didn’t Join Ozzy in Death

On July 22, Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76 years old. Not long after performing his last concert, the icon celebrated his career that lasted over five decades. And during that time, he shared a love for Sharon Osbourne, whom he married in the early 1980s. Having spent nearly every waking moment together, Sharon found her life completely silent when Ozzy passed. Still grieving the loss of not just a music legend but also her husband, Sharon explained why she decided not to follow Ozzy in death.

Discussing the whirlwind the last few months have been, Sharon didn’t hold back on her thoughts when speaking with Piers Morgan. She admitted to the host that the thought of following Ozzy was in her mind. “I would have just gone with Ozzy… Oh, yeah, definitely, I’ve done everything I wanted to do.”

Although Sharon’s world changed when Ozzy passed, she turned her focus to her children, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack. With the family leaning on each other, she said, “They’ve been, they’ve been, excuse me, unbelievably, just magnificent with me, all three of them.”

The Promise Sharon Osbourne Made To Herself Years Ago

Asking the reason she decided not to follow through with her plan, Sharon recalled a memory of two girls she once met. “Years ago, when I had one of my mental breakdowns, I went into a little facility to help with my head. And I’d there were two girls over there – they didn’t know each other, but they were in there, each mother had committed suicide, and I saw the state that these two young women were in and what it had done to their lives.”

Seeing how broken the girls were, Sharon made a promise to herself. “I thought, I will never, ever, ever do that to my kids.”

Taking each day at a time, Sharon revealed how grief has become her companion. “Grief has now become my friend… It is very weird to me, you know, when you love someone that much and you’re grieving for them, it’s what I have to live with, and I’ll get used to it. I will, I have to, you know, things move on.”

One way Sharon coped with a world without Ozzy was by visiting him every day. Able to walk to his resting place on the family estate, she noted, “Everybody goes down there and has a chat with him. I burn several candles in the house, that are always replaced. It’s never without candles, by his pictures and just in the house.”

While the pain of losing Ozzy will never fully fade, Sharon continues forward – holding tight to her memories, her children, and the promise she made to keep living.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)