Born on This Day in 1948, the Countrypolitan Crooner Who Pivoted From Nashville to Broadway

Before Beaches star Bette Midler soared to the top of the charts with “The Wind Beneath My Wings,” country singer Gary Morris recorded his own version in 1983. Reaching No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, Morris’ rendition also snagged Song of the Year trophies from both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association. That was just one of several ’80s country music hits for Morris, who was born on this day in 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Growing up in nearby North Richland Hills, Gary Morris’ childhood was a mix of hard work, team sports and music, according to his online biography. He played four sports at Richland High School, which landed him a scholarship to Cisco Junior College. However, Morris says he knew from an early age where his true passion lie. After a third grade talent show duet of Rosie Clooney’s “This Old House” with twin sister Carey, the future ACM Award winner could see his life’s path clearly.

“The class loved it, and Carey and I brought the house down,” Morris said. “I was all of nine years old, and, while I know it sounds like a line from a press release, from that moment on, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with my life. Sports and everything else took a backseat, and performing for folks became my passion. I sang anywhere and everywhere they’d let me on a stage.”

How This President Gave Gary Morris His Start

After moving to Colorado and spending a few years on the Denver nightclub circuit, Gary Morris joined presidential hopeful Jimmy Carter’s campaign in 1976, singing at fundraisers across the country. Following Carter’s improbable election, he invited Morris to perform at the White House. There, he caught the attention of Nashville producer Norro Wilson, who soon signed Morris to his label, Warner Bros. Records.

His breakthrough hit came with 1981’s “Headed for a Heartache,” reaching No. 8 on the country chart. That spurred a string of 15 Top 10 hits and five No. 1s, including “Baby Bye Bye” and “100% Chance of Rain.”

The ’80s also saw Morris, now 76, pivot from music to acting when he scored the role of Jean Valjean in a Broadway production of Les Miserables.

“I went from five number one records in a row to do Les Mis to never having a song played on radio again,” Morris said in a past interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network.

He didn’t mind, though. “It was God going, “Hey, wake up. You can make a difference if you really want to.”

Featured image by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images