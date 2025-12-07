3 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1968 That Prove the 60s Were the Best Decade for Music

In the mood for some well-aged and totally iconic classic rock albums from 1968? The following three records prove that the 60s were some of the best years for music, if not the best years for rock music, specifically. Let’s dive in!

‘The Beatles’ by The Beatles

There was no skipping out on The Beatles when it came to this list of the best classic rock albums of 1968. The Beatles, often referred to as the White Album, is a beloved piece of work that isn’t often considered the Fab Four’s best. However, it’s still a fine piece of work, complete with beloved tracks like “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”, “Blackbird”, and “Savoy Truffle”. Though, I recommend listening to all four sides of this record in its entirety for an authentic experience. The Beatles is the group’s only double album.

‘Electric Ladyland’ by The Jimi Hendrix Experience

Jimi Hendrix was the god of the guitar in the 1960s, and the album Electric Ladyland is just one fine example of his talents. This was the last album from The Jimi Hendrix Experience, and it was also Hendrix’s last studio album before his death in 1970. It would also end up being the band’s most commercially successful release, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Top LPs chart in 1968. Songs like Hendrix’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along The Watchtower” and the original “Voodoo Chile” are standout releases, but the whole of this album is essential listening. Few albums feel like the 1960s, but this one definitely does. Electric Ladyland is a purely nostalgic and transportative experience, even for listeners who weren’t alive back in 1968.

‘Wheels Of Fire’ by Cream

Fun fact: The band Cream, composed of Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and Ginger Baker, chose their band name because they were considered the “cream of the crop” in the then-growing British blues rock scene. They didn’t release much work and weren’t together for long, but Cream proved their name was true with their third record, Wheels Of Fire. This is one of the best classic rock albums to hit the shelves in 1968, and any fan of psych-rock, blues, or even proto-metal likes has this one on vinyl already.

Photo by Wesley/Keystone/Getty Images