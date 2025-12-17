Born on This Day in 1953, the Singer and Guitarist Who Made One of George Clooney’s Best Movies Better

On this day in 1953, Sharon White was born. She has been a member of the country/bluegrass band The Whites since she was a child. Her career has taken her around the world, showcasing her musical talent in a blockbuster movie.

The band started with Buck White, Sharon and Cheryl’s father. While they were growing up, their father would work as a plumber during the day and play mandolin and piano at night. Before long, the family started playing together. Finally, in 1972, they officially formed Buck White & the Down Home Folks, a trio that would later be called The Whites.

The Whites saw success in the 1980s. They notched multiple hits on the Hot Country Songs chart. “Hangin’ Around,” “You Put the Blue in Me,” “I Wonder Who’s Holding My Baby Tonight,” “Pins and Needles,” and other singles reached the top 10. Additionally, they were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1984.

Sharon White also released several singles outside of the group. “Love Can’t Ever Get Better Than This,” a duet with her husband, Ricky Skaggs, reached the top 10 in 1987.

The Whites Appear on a Milestone Album

In 2000, The Whites appeared on the O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack. The album was a massive success, topping charts and winning the Album of the Year Grammy, among other awards.

More importantly, the album introduced roots music–blues, old-time, and bluegrass–to a mainstream audience. In doing so, it set the stage for a renewed interest in the music and artists that appeared on the soundtrack and in the film.

The Whites performed “Keep on the Sunny Side” on the soundtrack. Written by Ada Blenkhorn and J. Howard Entwistle and originally recorded by the Carter Family in 1928, the song is an example of the intersection of old-time and gospel music and has been a roots staple for generations.

Their contribution to the album allowed them to share in the multiple awards as well as the boost in fame that came from the soundtrack’s success. Additionally, The Whites earned a spot on the Down from the Mountain tours that followed in the wake of the album.

