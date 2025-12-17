3 Rock Songs That Are Cool To Hate On, but Are Actually Pretty Great

There are songs we all love to hate. Once one person points out something off about a popular song, it’s all downhill. Bandwagoning is a slippery slope and can get out of hand quickly. You can lose career momentum just as fast as you’ve earned it with one song that gets a bad rap. Below, revisit three rock songs that have all fallen victim to bandwagon hating, but that are really quite good, if you’re able to ignore all the negative attention.

“How You Remind Me” (Nickelback)

Nickelback is a rock band that bears the brunt of bandwagon hating. Though they represent the controversial commercial post-grunge era of rock, their music remains strong. If listeners only took a second to remove their cultural context, they’d find they would listen to these songs with a newfound appreciation for their catchy yet dark musicality.

“How You Remind Me” is one of Nickelback’s most beloved songs. The chorus is unforgettable and the epitome of “butt rock’s” appeal. If you need a reminder of why Nickelback was successful in the first place, revisit this ’00s staple.

“Viva La Vida” (Coldplay)

Coldplay is a band that suffers from overexposure fatigue. While they were massively influential upon their debut, time and popularity have given them a bad rap. Take “Viva La Vida” for example. This song was a force when it first hit the scene, only to become a trite throwback in the years since. However, it’s still a fantastic song; it’s really just its context that has sullied its legacy.

It’s funny how success can often be a band’s downfall, especially in rock music. Once a band leaves their counter-culture fold for mainstream appeal, fans all but start a smear campaign against them. That’s what has happened with the loud crop of Coldplay haters. Although they have their naysayers, they remain among the most commercially successful rock bands of the last several decades and are an in-demand live act. So, really, any hate they’ve earned for their success is moot.

“Beautiful Day” (U2)

U2’s “Beautiful Day” is completely earnest. Because of this, many rock fans have trouble buying into the unbridled joy for fear of liking a “cheesy” song. But earnestness is something that can’t be discounted in artistry. Though it might seem a little overly sentimental by today’s standards, “Beautiful Day” is a touching statement of overcoming life’s difficulties that we could all use from time to time.

U2 is, in general, a band people love to hate. Whether it was their forced fandom via Apple Music’s surprise album download or, again, their overplay, U2 has become a punchline of sorts in certain corners. However, those who understand the band’s appeal know that they could never truly be discredited. Their work is too influential.

