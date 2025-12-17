Foreigner, Styx, Cheap Trick Among Stars Slated to Perform on Syndicated New Year’s Eve TV Special ‘Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026’

An upcoming syndicated New Year’s Eve special will offer a veritable cornucopia of live classic-rock performances. Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026 will air on more than 100 local TV stations owned by Nexstar Media Group and/or its partners.

The special will be broadcast on Wednesday, December 31, starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. The program is expected to run four-and-a-half hours, and will celebrate the arrival of 2026 in multiple time zones.

Among the many artists who will perform during the special are Foreigner, Styx, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin, 38 Special, and The Marshall Tucker Band. Also appearing on the show will be U.K. pop-reggae veterans UB40, and country singer/songwriters Mac McAnally and Bri Bagwell.

In addition to the performances, the special will feature fireworks, additional entertainment, and footage of celebrations in various cities. The show will be broadcast from four U.S. locations—Times Square in New York City; Reunion Tower in Dallas; Gila River Resorts and Casinos in Chandler, Arizona; and the pirate ship at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Viewers can expect to witness the famous ball-drop in Times Square, fireworks and a drone show in Dallas, and yet more fireworks in Arizona and Las Vegas.

The entire special also will be streamed via online platforms of the participating stations, along with exclusive bonus content.

Statement About Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026 from Nexstar Exec

Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, issued a statement about the special.

“Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026 is a phenomenal production that brings together millions of viewers throughout the U.S.,” he said. “Whether you catch just a few minutes at midnight, or stay tuned in for the entire celebration, this year’s production has something for every member of the family—great music, iconic locations, and fireworks across the country. We’re looking forward to the best New Year’s Eve broadcast yet.”

Online Preview Featuring Interviews with the Performers

Las Vegas station KLAS has posted a two-part video feature on its YouTube channel featuring interviews with the various performers taking part in the Coast-to-Coast Countdown 2026 special.

The presentation includes new segments with the members of Foreigner, Styx, Cheap Trick, 38 Special, The Marshall Tucker Band, and UB40, as well as Cronin and McAnally. The artists chat about their 2026 plans and share their excitement about performing on the special.

(Courtesy of Nexstar Media Group)