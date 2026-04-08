Born on This Day in 1960, the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Who Became a Certified Country Music Hitmaker

From 1979 to 1985, John Schneider III captured audiences’ hearts as Bo Duke, the younger, more impulsive moonshine-running cousin on the hit CBS show The Dukes of Hazzard. Born on this day (April 8) in 1960 in Mount Kisco, New York, Schneider has also enjoyed success in the country music realm. He has released nine albums and sending four singles to the top of the charts. Today, we’re taking a look at the life and career of John Schneider III as he celebrates his 66th birthday.

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Schneider showed his entertainment chops early, putting on magic shows for his friends and family beginning at age 8. He moved to Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother at age 14, where he continued acting in local theater productions.

In 1977, he landed a role as an extra in the Burt Reynolds film Smokey and the Bandit. At age 18, the native New Yorker earned his breakout role the old-fashioned way—by lying about his age.

Claiming he was 24 years old, Schneider “borrowed a dilapidated pickup truck, put on a big ol’ country accent and funky hat.”

“I hadn’t shaved and went in toting a beer,” he said. “I don’t know whether they believed it or not, but they liked it.”

John Schneider’s Country Music Career

From 1979 to 1985, The Dukes of Hazzard consistently ranked among the top-viewed shows on television. At one point, the show was No. 2 behind Dallas. John Schneider directed the series finale, “Opening Night at the Boar’s Nest,” which aired on Feb. 8, 1985.

Schneider has since landed roles on other TV shows, portraying Clark Kent’s father on Smallville and a recurring spot on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. However, his music career began during his Dukes of Hazzard days.

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In 1981, Schneider released his debut full-length album, Now or Never. The album peaked at No. 8 on the country albums chart. The single and title track, “It’s Now or Never,” a remake of the Elvis Presley hit, peaked at number 4 on the US Country Billboard charts. It also reached No. 14 on the Hot 100 in 1981, making it one of the highest-charting Elvis covers of all time.

Schneider’s No. 1 hits include “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know”, “Country Girls”, “What’s a Memory Like You”, and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight”.

Featured image by CBS via Getty Images