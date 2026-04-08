3 Country Songs That Sound Better Slightly Heartbroken

Some songs need their listeners to be in the right mindset to be heard properly. A sad song can be beautiful no matter when you listen to it, but it will never hit as hard as it could if you’re sad as well. The three country songs below sound better when the listener is a little heartbroken themselves.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Deep Tracks That Reveal a Completely Different Side of Famous Bands and Musicians]

“What He Didn’t Do” — Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce’s “What He Didn’t Do” is the epitome of post-breakup realizations. The country star begins to understand what everyone eventually finds out in a failed relationship: it’s not what happened, it’s the lack of what you needed that makes you cut things off. “All I know is in the end, it wasn’t what he did / No, it was what he didn’t do,” Pearce sings.

This song has an infectious melody that would be enticing to listen to in any circumstance, but it becomes even more potent when the listener is going through a similar situation to Pearce.

“Travelin’ Soldier” — The Chicks

It doesn’t really matter what you’re sad about; The Chicks’ “Travelin’ Soldier” will aggravate any amount of heartbreak in your life. This song is a classic, no matter the circumstance, but it really hits hard when you’re already teetering on a breakdown.

No dry eye is safe around the bridge of this song. “One Friday night at a football game / The Lord’s Prayer said, and the anthem sang / A man said, ‘Folks, would you bow your heads / For a list of local Vietnam dead,’” the lyrics read. It’s impossible to keep your spirits up when faced with this harsh reality. If you’re already down in the dumps before you put on this song, there’s really no stopping you from falling further.

“Rainbow” — Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” is meant to soothe the soul after suffering sadness. While it accomplishes this goal, it still works best if there is some lingering heartache on the listener’s mind. “You hold tight to your umbrella / Well, darlin’, I’m just tryin’ to tell ya / That there’s always been a rainbow / Hanging over your head,” the poignant lyrics read.

There are times when we need to commiserate, and there are times when we need to pull ourselves up. This song falls into the latter category but can only function as intended for a slightly heartbroken listener.

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)