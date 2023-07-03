Finding a suitable amplifier is becoming more difficult as manufacturers constantly introduce new models.

Boss Katana amplifiers are reliable and versatile, producing high-quality tones with many customizable features.

If you’re struggling to determine whether a Boss Katana amp is right for you, we’re going to provide a detailed breakdown to help you decide.

Our review will explore the history of Katana amps, the specific features that make them unique, their suitability for certain styles, and more.

The Boss Katana 50 MKII boasts excellent sound quality and arguably the best control layout you’ll find on a solid-state amp. Let’s explore it in more detail!

Boss Katana Overview

Building upon the success of previous versions in the series, the Boss Katana MKII boasts variations for each of the five distinctive amplifier models, increasing the options available to guitarists.

Compared to the popular Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb, the Katana's array of onboard effects and compatibility with the BOSS Tone Studio software make it a more versatile amp

In order to give an accurate Boss Katana Review, we need to discuss the amp's origins. Manufactured by the iconic Japanese brand best known for its range of robust stompboxes, the Katana was introduced in 2016.

With the release of the Boss Katana 100 MKII and the Boss Katana 50 MKII in 2019, the Katana became one of the most popular non-tube amps worldwide.

Pros:

The amp's clean channel is a great foundation for adding effects.

You can experiment with variations of each of the five amp characters.

A wide range of effects is available through the Boss Tone Studio software.

The power amp input means the amp can be used as a cab for any modeling or multi-FX pedals.

Cons:

Becoming accustomed to the many features of this amp may take some time.

The Katana is quite a complex amp to use.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Boss Katana Amp

A solid-state amp provides more options for tweaking your sound than a tube amp. The variety of onboard controls and features make them a great all-in-one solution.

These amps are ideally suited to musicians who intend to record, perform live, and practice, requiring maximum convenience. They're not well suited to those who are looking for the warm breakups that only a tube amp can offer.

Before purchasing a solid-state amp, consider these key things:

1. Tone Quality: A solid-state amp usually produces a pristine clean tone, and they sound good for most musical styles and genres thanks to their broad range of onboard tones.

2. Power Rating: If you're simply looking for a practice amp that sounds good at low volume, a low wattage option, like the Boss 50 MKII. If you intend to play guitar in larger spaces with a band, you'll need a more powerful model to ensure produce enough volume.

3. Processing: One of the main advantages of solid-state amps over tube amps is that they are often loaded with onboard effects - as evident with the Katana amps. Reverbs, delays, modulation, and more are usually installed on these amps, and you can often add more using apps and software.

4. Connectivity: The connections that can be made to and from a solid-state amp largely impact its functionality. USB connectivity allows you to connect straight to a computer, while aux inputs are great for jamming along to backing tracks.

Features & Benefits

The Boss Katana is one of the best modeling amps out there, thanks to its huge range of features and capabilities. Let's take a closer look at some of the standout aspects that make this superior to most solid-state amps.

Five Amp Characters

One of the things I like the most about the Boss Katana 50 MKII is that it makes every type of guitar tone you could possibly need easily accessible.

There's a clean channel, lead channel, crunch channel, brown channel, and even an acoustic channel - so you'll never be short of options when recording guitar parts.

For a modeling amp, the sounds that come from the Katana are very realistic. Whereas some solid-state amps can sound a little artificial, Boss has managed to make the amp models sound natural and consistent.

Five Effects Sections

With five independent effects sections, I love that this amp removes the need for lugging your pedals with you everywhere. The onboard effects sound as good as most stompboxes without the hassle of having to set them up!

I was particularly impressed by the onboard modulation effects and found that you can create some interesting sounds using the three variations.

Power Amp Input

I like to use preamp pedals, multi-effects units, and amp modelers, particularly when recording. With its dedicated input, the Boss Katana MKII can act as a power amp for these devices.

This combination can result in some pretty cool sounds, particularly if you spend some time experimenting with the amp settings. The Katana can handle a lot of distortion, so using a preamp pedal is a great way to achieve those high-gain tones without the unpredictability of vacuum tubes.

Tube Logic Design

This amazing little amp is extremely versatile, largely thanks to the Tube Logic design that Boss has used. It produces everything from a crisp, clean sound to warm, crunchy tones, with an abundance of presence - even if you don't have any pedals.

Social Proof

To verify and compare my experience with the Boss Katana 50 MKII, I spent some time searching for other musicians' experiences using the popular guitar amp.

My findings were, on the whole, very positive. Most people were very happy with the excellent sound quality produced by Boss Katana, and there was a lot of praise for the onboard effects, the tone studio app, and the overall functionality of the amp.

Some of the reviewers required more volume and therefore opted for the larger Boss Katana 100 amp, which is basically the same just with more power.

Alternatives to The Boss Katana 50 MKII

If you’re still unsure whether the Boss Katana 50 MKII is the right amp for you, there are several other options worth considering.

Although the Katana is considered one of the best in its price range, the likes of Fender and Line 6 also produce excellent solid-state amps.

Line 6 Spider V 60 MkII 1x10

The Line 6 Spider V 60 MKII is a good alternative to the Boss Katana 50 MKII. It’s similarly priced and also comes loaded with amp modeling sounds.

The most impressive thing about this amplifier is that it has over 200 presets, which cover every style of guitar tone you can imagine.

While it may not offer the level of sound quality that the Katana boasts, it is certainly more extensive when it comes to the onboard sounds you have to choose from.

The Spider V 60 MKII also comes with a tuner, metronome, and onboard drum loops, making it an excellent choice for guitarists who need a practice amp to improve their skills.

Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb

The Fender Tone Master Deluxe is considerably more expensive than even the 100-watt Boss Katana amp, but it does boast some impressive qualities.

The main difference between this amp and the Katana is the speaker quality. The Tone Master Deluxe benefits from having a neodymium Jensen speaker, which delivers exceptional sound quality and detail.

The Katana has a more extensive effects selection, but this Fender amp is definitely worth considering if you’re looking for a solid-state device that is suitable for playing gigs in larger venues.

Orange Crush 35RT

Our final recommended alternative to the Boss Katana 50 MKII is this compact Orange Crush 35RT. This amp is priced similarly to the Katana but is 15 watts less powerful.

The standout feature of this amp is its 4-stage preamp, which delivers a range of high-quality tones from the Orange arsenal. The innovative CabSim circuit is also worth mentioning, as it’s responsible for the realistic simulations that this amp can produce.

This is an excellent option for guitarists who are looking for a classic rock tone. Despite its small size, the Crush 35RT packs a considerable punch.

When it comes to wattage and overall volume, the Fender Tone Master Deluxe Reverb comes out on top at 100W. The Line 6 Spider 60 MKII is a good middle ground, while the Orange Crush 35RT is better suited to practicing.

The Line 6 Spider 60 MKII has by far the most onboard presets and sounds, but the Fender option will get you the best quality thanks to its Jensen speaker. The Orange Crush is great for warm, vintage tones.

In terms of mobility, the Orange Crush 35RT is the most compact and lightweight option. Fender's Deluxe Reverb is the heaviest and least mobile alternative to the Katana, which is to be expected due to its higher wattage.

Final Word

The Boss Katana 50 MKII offers a practical and affordable alternative to bulky, often expensive tube amplifiers.

With its five onboard amp characters, you can access all of the guitar tones you need when recording or performing live. Then, thanks to the high-quality onboard effects, it allows you to shape your sound without needing pedals.

If you're interested in checking the Boss Katana 50 MKII out and experiencing the many benefits we've discussed, click here.