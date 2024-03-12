New Found Glory Announces 20th Anniversary Tour in 2024

Rock band New Found Glory is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit album Catalyst with a brand new tour across the United States! Fans of the album will get to hear it in its entirety on this tour with support from pop-punk band Sincere Engineer.

The celebratory Catalyst 20 Years Later Tour will start on August 16 in Orlando, Florida at House of Blues. Pending additional tour dates, the tour should end on October 23 in Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom. The band is also hitting When We Were Young Fest on October 19 and 20 in Las Vegas without Sincere Engineer.

There are a few different ways to get tickets to the New Found Glory 2024 Tour. A Live Nation presale will be kicking off on March 12 via Ticketmaster. Use the code “KEY” to reserve your spot. Just as well, VIP tickets and special package deals are available through New Found Glory’s website.

If you’re not interested in messing around with presales, general on-sale will start on March 15. We recommend using Stubhub to get your general sale tickets since the platform might just have tickets that are lower in price than face value. Plus, ticketholders can benefit from the FanProtect Program, which protects all purchases on the platform from fraud and scams.

Get your tickets to this killer tour ASAP! Tour dates for the New Found Glory 2024 Tour are going to sell out fast!

August 16 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

August 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

August 18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

August 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

August 21 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

August 23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

August 24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

August 25 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks

August 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

August 28 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

August 29 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theater

August 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

September 1 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

October 11 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

October 13 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

October 15 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

October 17 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

October 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival (Without Sincere Engineer)

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival (Without Sincere Engineer)

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

October 23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

