Are you tired of lugging your amps and pedals around everywhere but don’t want to compromise the unique sound you’ve worked so hard to fine-tune?

Videos by American Songwriter

Enter the HeadRush MX5.

The MX5 is a super-compact, incredibly easy-to-use, realistic-sounding guitar FX and amp modeler that’s ideal for the desktop, studio, and stage.

With the MX5, you’ll never have to worry about how you’re going to get your rig from one place to another—the MX5 will become your rig.

Our in-depth HeadRush MX5 review and breakdown will tell you all you need to know about this game-changing amp modeler and multi-effects unit to help you decide if it’s right for you!

What Is the HeadRush MX5?

In 2017, inMusic created HeadRush, which promptly set a new benchmark for realistic amp modeling with their flagship HeadRush Pedalboard.

This FX and amp modeling processor offered the most versatile, realistic-sounding amplifier, cabinet, microphone, and FX models ever created.

In 2019, the HeadRush Gigboard was launched, now featuring a more compact form factor and a touchscreen for an even more intuitive experience.

HeadRush has now rolled out their latest offering—the HeadRush MX5. This amp modeler and FX unit offers everything its predecessors did, now in an ultra-compact small package that can fit in your backpack.

Featuring a finely-tuned multi-core processor and 4” high-resolution touch display, the HeadRush MX5 makes tone building easy, letting you touch, swipe and drag-and-drop to instantly create and edit your perfect tone in an unprecedentedly realistic and intuitive way.

Its small size also means that, while it is powerful enough to replace most of your pedals, you’ll still have enough space for the pedals you want to keep on your pedalboard.

When compared to other top-tier modeling units like the Line 6 HX Stomp or the Boss GT-1000 Core, the MX5 has both pros and cons to consider.

Pros

Built-in expression pedal/volume pedal gives it the advantage over HX Stomp and GT-1000 Core

Incredibly intuitive user interface with a 4” touchscreen

Can be used as a recording and audio interface and re-amp box via USB

Compact

Priced competitively

Online manual to help you get the best out of each parameter

Cons

Some rivals have better effects (but without an expression pedal)

Too much choice could be overwhelming/unnecessary

Might be a bit of a challenge to get a pro sound if you're a beginner

Things to Consider Before Buying an Amp Modeler

With advancing technology, guitarists are increasingly drawn to the convenience, processing power, and versatility of amp modelers and effects processors.

These devices offer a wide range of amp models and effects, so they can essentially function as complete rigs. This saves you both the expense and the hassle of building up a collection of amplifiers and pedals.

They are ideal if you’re looking for a compact unit with a wide array of amp simulations (both solid-state and tube amp) and effects that allow you to explore and experiment with various guitar sounds.

Features like footswitches, an expression pedal or volume pedal, and the ability to save presets make them an excellent choice for on-stage use too. They also have excellent recording capabilities.

Then again, music purists who prefer the clean tone and authentic, organic sound of an analog guitar amplifier and its effects may not be satisfied with these digital simulations. There's no denying the appeal of the unique characteristics and responsiveness of a tube amp!

If you already have high-quality gear, you might not want to invest in an amp modeler, especially if your existing setup already meets your needs or if you prefer a simple setup with minimal gear and effects.

Before buying an amp modeler, consider:

Sound Quality and Versatility: ensure it can deliver the tones you want, paying attention to the overall audio quality

ensure it can deliver the tones you want, paying attention to the overall audio quality User Interface and Ease of Use: look for an intuitive layout, clear display, and user-friendly controls

look for an intuitive layout, clear display, and user-friendly controls Connectivity and Integration: check for instrument inputs, outputs for amplifiers or audio interfaces, a headphone output, and MIDI or USB connectivity

check for instrument inputs, outputs for amplifiers or audio interfaces, a headphone output, and MIDI or USB connectivity Build Quality and Durability: a well-built unit is more likely to withstand the rigors of regular use, whether it's for practice, studio work, or live performances

Features & Benefits of the MX5

High-Resolution 4” Touchscreen

Centerstage on the HeadRush MX5 is an ultra-responsive 4” touchscreen display and a guitarist-centric user interface.

The multi-effects unit screen is incredibly intuitive to use, and players of all skill levels can get started right away with one of the 20 on-board presets or just tap, swipe, and drag-and-drop to instantly create your own complex chains and own rigs with lightning-speed and precision.

For the gigging guitarist, MX5’s ultra-bright HD display shines clearly even in the darkest settings. This combines wonderfully with the hands-free mode offered by the built-in expression pedal, giving you instant feedback on stage.

Incredibly Realistic Models

Truly, the sky’s the limit with MX5’s immense library of 50 amplifier models, 15 cabinets with 10 microphone emulations, 300 impulse responses, and more than 65 premium FX (including multiple reverb and delay options).

There’s even an expertly curated selection of premium HeadRush FX that can’t be found anywhere else.

While it's true that units such as the Boss GT-1000 Core and Line 6’s HX Stomp have more onboard effects, it’s the size of the MX5 that gives it a competitive edge.

It’s so compact that it allows you to keep your favorite effects pedals in your pedalboard and integrate them into the signal chain via the effects loop.

The amp models—including emulations of Marshalls, Mesas, Peaveys, Fenders, and more—cab sims and mic models sound incredible.

HeadRush’s sound quality is undeniable, offering a hyper-realistic tone and feel and allowing you to dial in a superb, realistic, and three-dimensional sound.

Easy Access

Controlling your sound has never been easier than with MX5’s 3 built-in footswitches that toggle 3 models or scenes, change rigs, or access your setlists.

You can also use the footswitches to access the hands-free mode, which allows you to edit presets and models and then use the built-in expression pedal to fine-tune your sound. You can also toggle multiple effects on and off from a single switch.

This instant access to all of MX5’s features is a lifesaver when you need to swap rigs on the fly when playing live.

Adding to MX5’s accessibility is its gapless preset-switching, which ensures any modulation effects, reverb, or delay-tails will continue to ring out even after changing your preset or rig. This means absolutely no break in your sound.

User Reviews

If you couldn’t already tell, we absolutely love the MX5. Don’t just take our word for how amazing it is, though!

We took a dive into the user reviews and found some very positive feedback. We’ve gathered some of them here so you can see for yourself how impactful the MX5 has been since its original release.

Alternatives to the MX5

If you’re considering buying an amp modeler unit, but aren’t sure about the MX5, hopefully, this section will help you decide on a unit that sounds great and fits your needs.

We’re going to take a deeper look into the MX5’s biggest competitors and see how they compare in terms of sound quality, features, onboard simulators, effects, and, of course, affordability.

Boss GT-1000 Core

Over 140 unique amp/effect types

No built-in expression pedal

Weighs 2 lbs

Presets: 250 x User, 250 x Presets

Sleek and elegant, yet built like a tank, the GT-1000 Core is amazingly powerful and ultra-versatile. The sound quality is astounding, offering realistic and inspiring amp models, as well as great sounds and clean tones.

This mini juggernaut is packing advanced AIRD technology, 24 simultaneous effects blocks, and over 140 unique amp/effect types for unlimited creative expression. Comparatively more onboard effects than the MX5 (includes USB connection).

One downside to the GT-1000 Core, however, is that it’s nowhere near as intuitive to use as the MX5. Editing patches, in particular, isn’t as straightforward and can take some getting used to, especially for complete beginners.

Another downside when compared to the HeadRush MX5 is the lack of a built-in expression pedal. And, finally, the cost. Almost $250 more expensive than the MX5, the GT-1000 Core is a heavier investment.

Line 6 HX Stomp

96 amp models, 268 FX

No built-in expression pedal

Weighs 1.75 lbs

Presets: 126 (42 banks x 3 presets), 3 Snapshots per preset

At a staggering 300+ onboard amp, cab, and stomp models from the Helix family, M-series, and legacy Line 6 products, the Stomp is a hard one to beat for sonic possibilities and is a more powerful beast than many modelers.

The Stomp is equipped with 126 user presets for guitars, bass, and keys. It allows up to 8 blocks per preset. The device has exhaustive I/O options, including traditional MIDI switching.

It also has an FX return specifically designed for 4-cable amp integration. Additionally, it offers a 2-channel expansion jack for expression pedals or additional external switches.

The Stomp features true bypass switching and many other impressive features. All these qualities combined make it a force to be reckoned with.

Our only complaint is that the Stomp's form factor/screen is a bit small, which means it is not as easy to set up as it is in larger models like the MX5.

Cost-wise, the Stomps are the most expensive amp and FX processors out of the ones we’ve mentioned. It’s certainly worth it, but it might give you pause if you’re on a tight budget.

Conclusion

The MX5 is the perfect solution for people who are tired of carrying around their heavy rig or for those on a tight budget who aren’t able or willing to build up a collection of amps and effects pedals.

Its tidy and compact design makes it ideal for desktop, floor, studio, or stage, and can be easily carried anywhere.

The MX5 is also incredibly versatile. It can be used as an all-in-one rig, a boost for your existing gear, and, for players assembling complex but static chains, it might even replace a whole pedalboard!

We hope our HeadRush MX5 review is helpful to you when deciding which of the great amp modelers and effects processors to buy!

Click here to check it out!