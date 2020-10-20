Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Alexa Mansour over Zoom!

Alexa Mansour is one renowned television actress with her projects including Squad Goals, Kim and I, Earthtastrophe, and Stephanie. Born on the 20th of May 1996, she was raised in an American household. Growing up, performing was one of her edges that eventually progressed to creating and performing music.

One of her breakthroughs is Undress Me, directed by Tatia Pilieva which garnered over 40 million views on YouTube alone. Once an aspiration, Alexa Mansour eventually pursued her dream of becoming a musician. It was her first love and pursuing it led her to play and release her debut single Can’t Stop Myself released early of October this year.

This pandemic brought her a lot of realizations in reliving her childhood dreams. Growing up, she was always being bullied by her classmates that turned out poorly. Her self-esteem was down the hill that she didn’t really see herself perform in a lot of people. This situation allowed her mom to think of other ways on how to boost her confidence and this is when she took acting lessons. Little did she know, acting was just a bridge for her to cross towards the music industry.

