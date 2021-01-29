Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Alexandra Eckhardt

Music Supervisor and bassist Alexandra Eckhardt has worked across the entertainment industry contributing skills to feature films, award-winning Broadway shows, and live performances.

She most recently supervised the music for the upcoming feature film, Passing, written and directed by Rebecca Hall, starring Tessa Thompson, Alexander Skarsgard, Ruth Negga and André Holland. Passing will premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition.

As an electric/acoustic bassist covering multiple genres, Alexandra has worked with a variety of artists including Sara Bareilles, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alex Lacamoire, Ross Golan, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Patti LuPone, Jordin Sparks, Martha Plimpton, Jeremy Jordan, Our Lady J, Duncan Sheik, Here We Go Magic, Ledisi, Meatloaf, Jordan Fischer, Titus Burgess, Evelyn Champagne King, Patrick Wilson, Kelli O-Hara, Martha Wash, and Kate Nash. She also frequently doubles on cello and vocals.

Additionally, she has performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Today Show, NPR Tiny Desk Concert, NY Stage and Film Gala andthe Drama Desk Awards. She played on two consecutive national tours for In the Heights and The Book of Mormon. She also held the bass chair on the Tony Award-winning show, The Band’s Visit, and played on the show’s Grammy Award-winning original cast recording. She has also subbed in numerous Broadway pit orchestras including Hamilton, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Color Purple.

Coming from a multi-generational musical family, music has always played an enormous role in Alexandra’s life. At the age of 8, she picked up the electric bass and became hooked. She then attended the University of Connecticut, where she received degrees in jazz performance and music education was mentored by Kenny Davis

