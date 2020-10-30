We had the pleasure of interviewing Andre Xcellence over Zoom video!

Andre Xcellence has emerged as one of America’s most intriguing new artists. Hailing from West Hollywood, CA while growing up in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Andre credits his lyrical wit and competitive style to his love for all forms of music. His eclectic ear however brands his music in a multi-genre blend of Hip Hop, Pop, Progressive House/EDM and Urban Music influences. Andre plans to conquer the world with a force not seen since the debuts of Lady Gaga, Eminem, and 50 Cent with a plan to break boundaries and create a new standard of “Xcellence” in the music industry. Andre Xcellence is an independent artist with over 50,000 Instagram followers and over 1 million Spotify streams. He just wrote and recorded a new song, “Vote” that’s going to be used by the #IVoted concert campaign.

