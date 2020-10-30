Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Phem over Zoom audio!

For Phem, this self discovery has paid off. Over the past couple of years she has both been featured on and co-wrote songs with a slew of artists including G-Eazy, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Tracy and Iann Dior. She has toured the world supporting artists such as Lil Xan and Grandson. Phem has also become a regular contributor in John Feldmann’s camp, writing a song on The Used’s Heartwork and most recently Jxdn’s single ‘So What’. It was her own VACUMHEAD EP released last year that racked millions of streams and gained her a cult following of teens inking her name on their limbs. And somehow she accomplished all this while remaining completely independent. Having remained somewhat quiet in 2020, Phem is now gearing up to release a series of new singles.

Machine Gun Kelly and Audio Up’s four-part scripted Halloween musical HALLOWEEN IN HELL, which has hit 500K+ streams since it’s October 19th debut. The podcast and soundtrack stars Machine Gun Kelly, Tommy Lee, Dana Dentata, 24kGoldn, iann dior, and PHEM – who contributes vocals to a few tracks.

The new three-track bundle includes “In Hell It’s Always Halloween Remix” featuring iann dior and PHEM, “Just Us Two” featuring Dana Dentata, and “Watch Me” featuring BigKlit. These tracks were released through Sony Music RECORDS and Audio Up Music, and are available now through all digital and streaming platforms.

HALLOWEEN IN HELL’s finale episode is slated to release Friday, October 30th, with its final tracks set to drop on Friday, November 13th. The series will be accompanied by a four-part making-of documentary to be released as bonus content. Stay tuned for more.

About HALLOWEEN IN HELL:

A scripted horror musical podcast, just in time for Halloween. Rock legend Tommy Lee stars as the Devil, featuring original music and performances by Machine Gun Kelly, iann dior, Dana Dentata, PHEM, and 24kGoldn. On Halloween, Satan lures three performers to his sadistic game show in Hell where they must perform or die. The winner returns to Earth. The losers will play out their showbiz careers in fiery hellfire and damnation.

