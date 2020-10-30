Jackson Browne and Jenny Lewis, along with musicians Jonathan Wilson and Paul Beaubrun, will discuss their recent collaborative project and how to remain connected and authentic in the pursuit of music as the featured keynote event speakers during today’s virtual AES Show Fall 2020 at 3:30 EDT.

“Let the Rhythm Lead: How the Chemistry of People and the Recording Process Fosters Inspiration” will focus on the musicians’ recent collaborative project, Let The Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit Vol. 1, The four will lend their insights on how the project unfolded, the importance of collaboration and the chemistry among the players. The discussion will also dive into the use and sharing of recording techniques with the audio students at the Artists Institute in Haiti – along with the universal language of music, which served to span cultures and distance to help bring change and innovation to those struggling with difficult circumstances.

Let The Rhythm Lead

Conceived by Browne, the collaborative album Let the Rhythm Lead: Haiti Song Summit, Vol. 1, interweaves North American Indie Rock with beats and percussion of Haitian Vodou, Spanish and Malian guitar, Tres Flamenco, with songs in English, Creole, Khassonké, Manding and Spanish.

Other participating artists on the project include Haitian guitarist, bandleader and bass player Paul Beaubrun; Malian singer and guitar virtuoso Habib Koité; flamenco guitarist, musicologist and producer Raúl Rodríguez; and Haitian artists Lakou Mizik and Sanba Zao, as a benefit project for Artists for Peace and Justice and the Artists Institute of Jacmel, Haiti. Let the Rhythm Lead celebrates the work of Artists for Peace and Justice in Haiti. The album was recorded at the Artists Institute on the island’s southern coast, in the town of Jacmel.

The event will be moderated by the Host and Moderator of the GRAMMY Museum's Public Programs series, Scott Goldman.

