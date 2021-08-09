Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Authority Zero

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Authority Zero over Zoom video!

Authority Zero has announced dates for their Ollie Ollie Oxen Free North American Tour, which kicks off this Fall. The tour begins on October 29 in Yuma, AZ, and runs through February 5th. The band will be out in support of their 8th studio LP, the recently released ‘Ollie Ollie Oxen Free.’

The 13-track album was recorded by Cameron Webb (Sum 41, Pennywise, A Day to Remember, Motörhead, Megadeth) and features guest appearances by Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and Iagri Shuhei(HEY-SMITH).

Authority Zero celebrated the release of the new record with a hometown show at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ last weekend and are now eager to get back out on tour to play for audiences around the country.

Frontman Jason Devore says, “Words cannot describe the excitement we all collectively feel as a group to get back on the road and stage to perform. It’s not only for the fans but for us as a collective. We all need this. It’s a release most all of us haven’t had in quite some time and are looking so forward to getting back out and making some noise with our new album push. It will be our first time on tour since February of 2021 when the pandemic started to arise. The time has come and let’s get rad.”

