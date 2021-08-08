Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Kendra & The Bunnies

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Kendra & the Bunnies over Zoom video!

Kendra Muecke of Kendra & the Bunnies Music is a freestyle folk and pop rock artist, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. Her style heavily utilizes the element of storytelling through song, painting a creative experience for the listener. Atop her numerous releases, she is a Grammy voting member.​

Kendra Muecke is a singer/songwriter, writer, actress, and published author from Houston, TX based now in Los Angeles, CA. She performs under the stage name “Kendra & the Bunnies”, as a psychedelic folk rock Americana and spoken word artist. “Kendra & the Bunnies” performs both as a full band and as a solo acoustic act. Her style heavily utilizes the element of storytelling through song, painting a creative experience for the listener.

She has released four albums, charted globally at #8 on the digital radio charts (between Dua Lipa at #7 & Miley Cyrus at #9), published two books, writes for several online music magazines, is SAG-Aftra Eligible, and tours nationally. In 2021, Kendra was invited to join the GRAMMYS Recording Academy as a voting member, and she was nominated for 3 indie Josie Awards including: Best Artist of the Year (Multi-Genre), Best Song of the Year (Self Love Proclamation), and Best Music Video of the Year (Self Love). She was also nominated for a 2021 International Singer-Songwriter Association Award. You can read more about Kendra’s music and writing in over 100 publications such as JamBase, Relix Magazine, Live for Live Music, Denver Westword, Houston CityBook, Grateful Web, Getty Images, Shakedown News, The Hollywood Digest, Indie Pulse Music, and more.​

Kendra has also worked under contract with The Orchard (Sony Music Group) for the distribution of her single, “Silent Sleeper”, and in 2020, Kendra signed a non-exclusive sync licensing deal with SoStereo. Kendra’s next album release is a 15 track album titled “of Consideration”. It was recorded at the infamous Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco with Trent Berry at Dreamrack Studios. The Grateful Dead, CCR, Jefferson Airplane (Kendra’s fav), Tupac & more have recorded at Hyde Street. The artists featured on this album are: Kendra Muecke (lead vocals, guitar, piano, songwriting), Trent Berry (lead electric, acoustic guitar, bass, synth, production), Troy Berry (drums), Giuseppe Pinto (keyboard), Blake Ritterman (drums), Bob Menacho (bass), and Hermann Lara (alto saxophone, bass clarinet).

​In May 2021, Kendra & the Bunnies plans to record with producer, songwriter, artist, and Grammy Recording Academy member Justine Blazer at Ten7Teen Studios in Nashville, TN. Featured in Kendra’s current music catalog are notable artists: Evan Hutchings (Drums, Keith Urban), Brian Allen (Bass, Dave Cobb), Tim Galloway (Acoustic Guitar, Chris Janson), Justin Ostrander (Electric Guitar, Sam Hunt), Billy Justineau (Keys, Eric Church), Smith Curry (Pedal Steel, Taylor Swift), Marcus Rezak (Electric Guitar, Shred is Dead, Supernatural Beings), Garret Morris (Drums, Universe Peoples, former The Higgs), Jes Music (Electric Guitar, Jes Music), All Shapes (Production, Nervous Vulpis), Gene Freeman (Production, The Machine Shop ATX), Caleb Fisher (Production, Farmland Studios), Travis Humbert (Editing, Production), Matt Dolan, Untrue Sounds (Producer from Hungary), Lou Molitch (Electric Guitar & Bass), and Justine Blazer (Production, Backup Vox, Ten7Teen Studios).

