Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Brett Kissel

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Brett Kissel over Zoom video!

One of Country music’s fastest rising stars, Brett Kissel, recently released his new album, What Is Life?.

Released on OneRPM, What Is Life?, is a 14-track collection of original material with ten musical compositions produced by the 18-time Canadian Country Music (CCMA) award-winning musician Brett Kissel, Bart McKay, and Jesse Frasure, and four short monologues reflecting on the title What Is Life? from Kissel and his children.

While fans were still buzzing about last year’s Now Or Never album, Brett started looking towards his next release, but couldn’t get three words out of his head – What Is Life? The search for something “more” weighed heavily on the country star’s mind, and with the new album, Brett Kissel invites fans to take a deep-dive with him into songs about love, celebration, and gratitude.

Brett Kissel is on Warner Music Canada and has had tremendous success in his home country. His charismatic personality, energetic stage presence, and music style have propelled him to the top of the Canadian Country music charts, with two Gold-certified albums, a Platinum and eight Gold singles, and 15 top-10 radio hits to his credit. 2019-2020 was a storybook year for Brett, winning the JUNO Award (equivalent to the American Grammy) for Country Album of the Year and earning the Canadian Country Music Association’s Fans’ Choice Award, following a record-breaking 112-date tour that reached every single province and territory. In 2019, he completed two legs of his headlining tour, marked as one of Canada’s most extensive tours, selling out venues and reaching nationwide status. The Canadian Press crowned him “The New King of Canadian Country.” The accolades continued in 2020, when Brett was the big winner of the CCMA Awards, earning four trophies, including Fans’ Choice, Male of the Year, and Album of the Year.

As one of the top acts on the Canadian Country music scene, Brett Kissel is on the brink of becoming a household name across the United States. Having toured with artists such as Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley, the young entertainer is no stranger to the stage.

