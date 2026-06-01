Tim McGraw Releases Two Songs, His First New Music in More Than a Year

Tim McGraw is back! After more than a year without new music, the country icon has returned to the fray with the release of two new songs—”Song For America” and “Pawn Shop Guitar.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“This is the first new music I’ve put out in over a year,” McGraw said in a press release. “It’s no secret that over the last few years I got sidelined with back and knee issues. That time was challenging on so many levels, but one of the positive things that came out of it, aside from physically being back to 100 percent, was that it gave me time to reflect on my life and to write songs.”

In the new tracks, McGraw said, he “was able to really dig into some personal stories in those songs for the first time.”

Now that it’s out in the world, “Song for America,” a patriotic track released ahead of America’s 250th birthday, is sure to be a July 4 and Memorial Day mainstay.

As for “Pawn Shop Guitar,” McGraw wrote on Instagram that the song “means a lot” to him.

“It goes back to where the dream started and ended up feeling like the perfect name for the tour,” he wrote of his upcoming trek. “Hope you guys love it.”

Tim McGraw’s Upcoming Tour

McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour, which he announced in February, will kick off in Bethel, New York, on July 9. On the trek, McGraw will receive opening support from The Chicks, Lady A, 49 Winchester, and Timothy Wayne.

The run will take McGraw across North America, where he’ll play in cities including Boston, Charlotte, and Dallas. McGraw will play his last show of the tour on Sept. 26 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

After his tour wraps, McGraw will receive a huge honor. He’s set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After he learned of his impending induction, McGraw had an emotional response.

“Everything good in my life has come from country music,” McGraw said. “From my best memories as a kid, to meeting my wife, to this music community, to the friendships I’ve made along the way. To represent country music at the highest level is the greatest honor anyone could bestow on me.”

Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.