Outside Lands Reveals Daily Lineup for Nearly Sold Out Fall 2021 Fest

Just a month after revealing the new schedule for the 2021 Outside Lands music festival, taking place Halloween weekend, October 29-31, at Golden Gate Park, the daily lineups for each day are now official with The Strokes and Tyler, the Creator Friday night, Lizzo and Vampire Weekend on Saturday, and Tame Impala closing the three-day festival on Sunday.

All three-day GA (General Admission) and VIP tickets are now sold out with a handful of 3-Day Golden Gate Club tickets still available, and Outside Lands will be offering Single Day tickets for purchase on April 29 at www.sfoutsidelands.com.

Keeping in line with CDC guidelines and working with state local health officials, the festival is working to determine all safety protocols and security measures and will keep its culinary calibre intact.

Outside Lands will continue its Taste of the Bay Area, in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands, GastroMagic and Cocktail Magic, and other programming like Outsider Art, and Grass Lands—the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival.

Additional artists performing during the return of the three-day festival include Sharon Van Etten, Glass Animals, Young Thug, Kehlani, Brittany Howard, mxmtoon, and dozens more.

View the entire 2021 Outside Lands three-day lineup of artists here.