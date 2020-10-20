​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing LEXXE over Zoom video!

Alexis Lucena, also known as LEXXE, is a multidisciplinary artist from Long Island, New York. Starting with dance, she trained at the esteemed Seiskaya Ballet Academy in Stony Brook, making stops at Ellison Ballet, The Rock School, and American Ballet Theatre programs along the way. A classical music lover, LEXXE simultaneously played the French Horn for 11 years. She went on to receive a BFA in dance from the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Dance. While there she performed in works by Adam Barruch, Gregory Dolbashian, Stephanie Tooman, and others. After graduation, she shifted gears to fulfill her missing love for music and thus the moniker LEXXE was born. After submitting to COMPANY XIV’s Director Austin McCormick LEXXE officially joined the company as a singer/dancer in January 2018. She has performed in Cinderella, Variété, Nutcracker Rouge, and most recently Queen Of Hearts, which she led as Alice. She most recently was featured as a classical dancer in the Jon Chu directed In The Heights, with choreography by Ebony Williams. On top of dancing and performing with XIV, LEXXE has written and produced two original songs for her tracks as well as creating musical parts for others in the company. She is currently finishing an album and serving as a creative director and choreographer for a number of music video projects of her own.

