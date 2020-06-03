​​

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chaz Cardigan

Chaz Cardigan is the first artist jointly signed to Capitol Records/Loud Robot. ​Loud Robot is the new record label from J.J. Abrams’ production company, Bad Robot.

Chaz recently released his catchy new single, “S.O.S” – listen here.

“As I’ll Ever” be is an original song of Chaz’s that was on the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before: P.S. I Still Love You soundtrack.

