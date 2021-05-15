Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with ChrisLee

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing ChrisLee over Zoom video!

Pop artist, ChrisLee, recently dropped his single, “Flight Risk,” an emotional ode of choosing love in the midst of hard times. As the world changes during times of uncertainty, being able to jump through hurdles and take on life’s challenges with someone you love is a bond that should be celebrated.

With cheerful beats and encouraging guitar strums mixed with ChrisLee’s delicate vocals and meaningful lyrics, “Flight Risk” is a sweet, soulful pop anthem co-written by fellow Songland alumni Keegan Bost (Julia Michaels) and Devin Kennedy (Ben Platt) and co-produced by Devin Kennedy. “‘Flight Risk’ was written at the height of the pandemic when I truly didn’t know what was going to come next.” From the ups and downs of panic and excitement, ChrisLee reminds us to triumphantly push through the snags in life. As the world continues to heal through the wounds of 2020, “Flight Risk” is the hopeful reassurance that brings light in the dark days.

ChrisLee is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter taking over the pop genre. His lifelong, growing passion for music led him to the Berklee College of Music, where he double-majored in Music Production and Music Business. He began his career assisting major artists such as Miguel, Busta Rhymes, and Shakira at Platinum Sound NYC. Taking musical influence from artists such as John Legend, Frank Sinatra, Kendrick Lamar, and Daniel Caesar, his unique sound is a mixture of classic R&B soul with modern, infectious melodies that blends into a sweet, soulful pop treasure. ChrisLee is fresh off-the-heels of his appearance on Season 2 of NBC’s Songland, where he wrote the winning Boyz II Men song “Love Struck.” Furthermore, he co-wrote the breakout hit song “Don’t Need Love” by 220 Kid and Gracey, which hit the Top 10 on UK music charts, is certified platinum, and was just recently nominated for Best Single at the 2021 Brit Awards.

