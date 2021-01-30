Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Colin Macleod over Zoom video!

Scottish singer/songwriter Colin Macleod’s new album Hold Fast was released January 29, 2021 on UK label So Recordings (home to bands like Placebo and Band of Skulls).

From the plangent, spacious Americana of the string laden opener “Queen of the Highland” to his heartfelt love letter to home “This Old Place,” Hold Fast tells the tale of a man returning to the island where he was born after trying to make it in the world. Contrasting parts — Springsteen-style widescreen rock on “The Long Road” and “Sleep” to introspective acoustic folk on “Made of Stone” and “33” — contribute to a poignant whole. And although it may sound like a story culled from Macleod’s own experience, being a singer songwriter who indeed left his tight-knit island community in search of glory, it is a work of fiction. It just happens to be fiction embedded in truth.

Sheryl Crow, who Macleod has toured with in Europe, appears on two songs on the album “Old Soul” and “33.” “Warning Signs” is a pop-rock belter about something we have all experienced: drunken misadventure. The album’s latest single “The Long Road” is a melancholy piece about a hard life, not so much getting away from that life.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!