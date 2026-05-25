On This Day in 2005, Carrie Underwood Completed a Major Chapter in Her “Cinderella Story” Journey To Country Music Stardom

On this day (May 25) in 2005, Carrie Underwood was named the winner of the fourth season of American Idol. She walked away with a million-dollar recording contract, the use of a private jet for a year, and a new car. More importantly, she left the show with a huge following and the momentum she needed to skyrocket to the top of the country music world.

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Underwood was a dominant force throughout the fourth season of American Idol. Her covers of songs by Bonnie Raitt, Tiffany, and Heart, among others, helped her win nearly every fan vote by a landslide. After securing the win, she began her rise to superstardom.

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On June 14, roughly three weeks after finishing American Idol, Underwood released her debut single, “Inside Your Heaven.” It topped the Hot 100, but stalled at No. 52 on the country chart. Her next single, “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” shot to the top of the country chart and stayed there for six weeks. It also reached No. 20 on the Hot 100.

Since then, Underwood has sent 13 more singles to the top of the Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, 16 of her singles have reigned over the Country Airplay chart. The Oklahoma native has also taken home a trophy case full of awards, including eight Grammy Awards and the ACM Entertainer of the Year Award. More recently, she experienced a full-circle moment and became a judge on American Idol.

Carrie Underwood Reflects on American Idol

“It does. I’ve been in their shoes,” Carrie Underwood said when asked if being a former American Idol contestant impacts how she approaches being a judge. “I did all of the things that they’re doing. Things have evolved and changed as far as what entertainment is like and what the world is like. But, at its core, it’s the same. They’re taking obscure talent, and it’s a Cinderella story,” she explained.

Underwood was no stranger to performing in front of crowds when she auditioned for Idol. However, her time on the stage didn’t quite prepare her for the audition process. “I knew how to work a stag. But in a situation like that, you’re not on stage. It’s just you singing without a band, without anything,” she said in a video she shared on her YouTube channel. “There’s not an audience in front of you. You have these judges in front of you, and they’re gonna decide your fate.”

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