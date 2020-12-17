Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Malan Breton and Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin over Zoom video!

Fashion Designer Malan Breton takes his signature voice with a new twist to the classic Christmas tune, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” as a duet with chart topping recording artist Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin.

His Taiwanese baritone vibrato dances in a lovely way with her rich sultry mezzo soprano as the two deliver this beautiful rendition for this holiday season. Breton enlisted English producer Alex Davies who is best known for his co-write for Kodaline’s single ‘Brother.’ He also has penned singles for the likes of JONES as well as further collaborations with Birdy, Gabrielle Aplin, Sigrid and Elderbrook. Alex is also classically trained in arranging as well as being a professional Pianist, Guitarist & Violinist. Giovanni Damiani (Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Ray, ‘The Prayer’ by Andrea Bocelli) has also been enlisted for the A&R for this single. Malan and Consuelo will be giving back all the proceeds to Equity Fights Aids.

The holiday classic is a follow up to Malan’s synth take on the classic “Something Stupid” which was a hit on the iTunes chart and hit Top 10 in France, Top 5 in Greece, Top 10 in the UK, and Top 100 in the US. The song has nearly 1 million streams on Spotify.

The powerhouse dance songstress, Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin has joined this duet by bringing her rich vocals to this rendition. The two will be filming a video at the famed Vanderbilt Museum as a backdrop to this Christmas tune. “We have been friends for years and we have supported each other’s business endeavors throughout the years but never in music. It felt right on this Christmas Classic,” gushes Consuelo. Breton adds, “I wanted something special and magical and I think we have done just that on this track and with the backdrop of my fashion designs and with the classic Vanderbilt mansion it will bring that idea of magic!”

Some of Vanderbilt Costin’s accolades include having 5 Top 10 singles on the Billboard Dance Charts and her music has skyrocketed on numerous International Charts. Not just a musical artist, she also adds tech entrepreneur to her list of accomplishments as she has successfully launched her digital platform, SOHOMUSE, where creatives can help creatives find jobs, find support and stay connected, network and sell their wares on the site’s newly created MARKETPLACE. With members that include top executives in the creative field such as Peter Landesman, Pauline Brown, Verne Mallis, Nicole Miller, and Breton himself, Consuelo is taking her entrepreneurial skills to new heights while also developing a podcast at the end of the year simply called “Delicious Conversations with Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin.”

The power of Malan Breton’s brand does not quite explain the creative depth of who Breton is today. One of Taiwan’s most respected entrepreneurs, Breton is much more than just a fashion designer, or brand; he is an award-winning director, writer, actor, performer and over all prolific icon. Breton will also be dressing both talents for the video fresh off the digital runway. The combination of both Vanderbilt and Breton will make for this Christmas Classic truly reflect Breton’s tag line…Wherever you go shine.

#MalanBreton #ConseuloVanderbiltCostin #I’llBeHomeForChristmas

For More Information on Malan Breton

Instagram : www.instagram.com/malanbreton

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5QlgOp2ERll4XYpiT16FjJ

Website: www.malanbreton.com

Charity: www.broadwaycares.org

For More Information on Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin

Instagram: www.instagram.com/consuelo_vanderbilt_costin Facebook: www.facebook.com/consuelo.costin Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0KPQday4Tf5FCWrFKinqXS Website: www.sohomuse.com

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!