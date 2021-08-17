Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Dez Money

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Dez Money over Zoom video!

Dez Money is a singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Los Angeles, CA. He was raised in a musical family as the son of multi-platinum recording artist, Eddie Money. Dez spent a good part of his life on tour with his family opening up the shows and playing guitar in the Eddie Money band. Carrying on his father’s legacy, Dez released a new song and lyric video for “Lost”.

“Lost” tells the story of someone stranded on a desert island. The phrase repeats throughout the song “is there anybody out there?” as that person searches for someone to connect with while they are in isolation. “Lost” invites the listener into the mind of a castaway. “Is there anybody listening? Did you get the message? Sending SOS’s all across the way”. The song presents itself as a message in a bottle from a desert island,” explains Money.

“Lost” is the first taste of what’s to come from Money. On his upcoming album, he aims to show his versatility as an artist. In the studio, he made it a goal to produce different types of songs than what he had done before. Each of the new tracks has its own vibe, yet they all complement each other. The song “Lost” invites the listener into his new world.

Dez serves as the singer-songwriter, producer, and plays all the instruments featured in his music. In his latest body of work, he delivers a pure sound with intimate, heartfelt lyrics and an alluring honesty. “Lost” will be followed up with more releases this spring and a new album coming later this summer.

Dez has been making his mark and garnering attention for a while with his debut album, Take Me Down which was released in 2015, followed by his sophomore album, Blue in 2020. In 2018, he’s featured in the AXS TV reality series “Real Money,” which chronicled the family’s life at home and on tour as well as the journey they took with Eddie’s health struggles.

