3 Country Songs That Crossed Over Into the Mainstream and Why They Worked

When it comes to rock, rap, country, electronic, or any other kind of musical genre, there are those niche songs that sum up the core of the style. And there are those songs that somehow cross over into the mainstream to find a more general audience.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight the latter. We wanted to explore three country tracks from over the years that found a massive audience despite being rooted in a specific place and time. Indeed, these are three country songs that crossed over into the mainstream, and why they worked.

“Friends In Low Places” by Garth Brooks from ‘No Fences’ (1990)

No country star was more successful in the 1990s than Garth Brooks. The guy could walk out of bed and fill up a football stadium with fans. And many of those fans likely came from low places. Indeed, this track from Books is fun and well put together. But it also resonates with us because we have friends who might show up to a black-tie event in work boots. Heck, we may be those people ourselves. And Brooks sums it all up with impeccable talent.

“9 To 5” by Dolly Parton from ‘9 To 5 And Odd Jobs’ (1980)

Dolly Parton scored a home run with this song. In fact, the tune is her sole solo No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. And here’s why: We all love Dolly Parton. It’s true now, and it was true then. But the reason this song from the country star raced up the charts was that it was about something we all understood. Work—and the drudgery of getting ready, commuting, and dealing with an angry boss. But here’s the third reason this track hits. Its opening line is one of the best ever: “Tumble outta bed / And I stumble to the kitchen / Pour myself a cup of ambition.” Instantly relatable.

“On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson from ‘Honeysuckle Rose’ (1980)

This timeless country song from Willie Nelson, like the one above from Dolly Parton, is totally relatable. We’ve all been on the road—whether in a car, bus, or some other type of transport. We know what going somewhere feels like and we know what leaving can be like, too. While we all adore Willie Nelson and his satin-smooth voice, this song also gets at the heart of what it means to be alive. To move—the ups and downs of it all.

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