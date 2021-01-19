Listen & Subscribe to BiB
Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing dilip & otxhello over Zoom video!
Two RIAA Gold & Platinum selling producers dilip and otxhello have come together to release a sonically boundary pushing EP under the alias late year (the EP self-titled late year) released via Alpha Pup Records.
Introducing late year, this self-titled EP is the product of a long-term friendship between producers dilip (Dilip Venkatesh) and otxhello (Othello Houston). The duo draws from two distinct coasts and cultures where their own significant introductions to music have cultivated a unique soundscape within their creative work.
With dilip’s sophisticated drum patterns and otxhello’s smooth gospel and R&B melodies, late year is making expansive electronic soundscapes that redefine producer as essential artist. Bringing together a distinct project of seemingly cosmic sounds, instrumentalists dilip and otxhello are owning their own virtuosity, unconfined by any genre.
The 21 & 23 year-olds have come together before to produce for artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Roddy Ricch, and many more.
Their work has already amassed 3 RIAA certifications, including platinum certification for their work with Lil Skies and gold certification for their work with Lil Tecca and Lil Pump.
