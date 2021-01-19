Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing dilip & otxhello over Zoom video!

Two RIAA Gold & Platinum selling producers dilip and otxhello have come together to release a sonically boundary pushing EP under the alias ​late year​ (the EP self-titled ​late year​) released via Alpha Pup Records.

Introducing ​late year​, this self-titled EP is the product of a long-term friendship between producers ​dilip (Dilip Venkatesh) and ​otxhello​ (Othello Houston). The duo draws from two distinct coasts and cultures where their own significant introductions to music have cultivated a unique soundscape within their creative work.

With dilip’s sophisticated drum patterns and otxhello’s smooth gospel and R&B melodies, late year​ is making expansive electronic soundscapes that redefine producer as essential artist. Bringing together a distinct project of seemingly cosmic sounds, instrumentalists ​dilip​ and ​otxhello​ are owning their own virtuosity, unconfined by any genre.

The 21 & 23 year-olds have come together before to produce for artists like ​Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Skies, Lil Tecca, Gucci Mane, Soulja Boy, Roddy Ricch, and many more.​

Their work has already amassed ​3 RIAA certifications​, including ​platinum​ certification for their work with ​Lil Skies​ and ​gold certification​ for their work with ​Lil Tecca​ and ​Lil Pump​.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!