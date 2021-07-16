Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Emily Davis and the Murder Police

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Davis and the Murder Police over Zoom video!

Emily Davis and the Murder Police (EDMP)—El Paso, TX’s favorite resident alt-punk project helmed by songwriter and frontperson Emily Davis—have found success across the nation through their poignant music and creatively engaging social media presence. Emily’s “heart-on-sleeve lyrics, biting wit, and own brand of acoustic-electric folk-punk,” as El Paso Inc. describes it, brings a unique presence to the Southwest US music scene.

Emily has had a fascinatingly unique journey to the national stage. Their YouTube channel, featuring numerous punk rock covers (of, most notably, Bad Religion) has drawn serious attention – accumulating nearly 7 million views. Emily has clearly proven their talent deserves to be noticed, with a voice influenced by artists like Dolores O’Riordan, Shirley Ann Manson, Jenny Lewis and Neko Case, and a completely unique songwriting form of their own. And noticed they were, leading to the band’s most significant outing to date – an opening slot on Bad Religion’s 2019 fall tour to packed venues across the country. Through the opportunities and fans EDMP gained from this tour, they have expanded their audience to a national scale and have accumulated over 1 million plays on Spotify collectively from Emily’s three solo albums and their debut album together, Same Old World.

Emily’s voice is an emotive one to say the least, and the often stark, introspective lyrics they write with expert precision are consistently front and center—commanding attention, undoubtedly. Emily’s lyrical vulnerability on mental health, particularly regarding their experiences with bipolar disorder, is palpable but written in a manner that still feels relatable. A former Cigarettes After Sex Member—most notably playing guitar on their 2012 EP “I.”’s sleeper hit song, “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby”— Emily’s guitar playing especially in their own band’s mix is no joke. They strum with a level of intensity unmatched by most, crafting the parts in a way that is entirely complementary with their voice. The other members of EDMP only add to that power and vulnerability, with each member bringing their skilled performances to the mix to further empower each song.

EDMP has some significant accomplishments under their belt, even beyond their 2019 run with punk legends Bad Religion. In 2017, Emily toured solo with Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin, supporting his at-the-time recently released solo record, “Millport”. In 2019 alone, the band opened for Leftover Crack, The Toasters, Authority Zero, and alt-rock cult superstars Cold War Kids. They were about to head out on tour with El Paso-based rock legends Sparta this last Spring, but had to put that plan on pause due to COVID-19.

Still, Emily Davis and The Murder Police haven’t let the pandemic hinder their progress, having just completed their second successful crowdfunding campaign. The band raised an impressive $13K to finance their upcoming second record, coming Spring of 2021. Their debut record, “Same Old World” was released on October 5, 2018 as the result of a similarly successful crowdfunding campaign. The full band’s debut record featured a mix of 90’s-inspired alt rock, folk and punk, to form a sound that Emily has no doubt continued to curate and perfect for their upcoming second full-length, “Never A Moment Alone.”

