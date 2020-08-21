​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emma Charles over Zoom video!

Check out her new single “Book” out today! Emma co-wrote the song with Doug Schadt (who also co-wrote “Alaska” with Maggie Rogers and Ashe’s “Bachelorette” with Finneas O’Connell) and Cara Salimando (who wrote Kesha’s “Hymn” and Dua Lipa’s “Begging”). https://linktr.ee/emmacharles

22 YO “glowing folk-pop artist” Ones to Watch Emma Charles is able to mix “effortlessly beautiful vocals” American Songwriter Magazine that “flutter upwards serenely through the loneliness and darkness like a beam of radiant light” LA Weekly with “savvy lyricism and intuitive musicianship offering layers not always seen in contemporary mainstream music” Popmatters.

Emma was recently chosen as a “What’s Next” artist by the world’s largest music compilation brand NOW, That’s What I Call Music joining previous “What’s Next” artists Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes among others. Introspective, relatable and immensely talented, Emma is poised to be a significant presence on today’s music scene.

Hailing from the artistic enclave Westport, Ct, in 2019 Emma graduated with honors from the prestigious Berklee College of Music and immediately began performing nationally headlining and opening for singer-songwriters Howie Day and Tyler Hilton. Now, LA based, Emma is writing, recording and continuing to perform.

She returns east regularly to continue her long standing collaboration with producer Doug Schadt (Maggie Rogers, SHAED, Ashe). Says Doug “It’s rare as a producer to come across an artist who is completely open to experimentation, while maintaining their vision of what a song is supposed to be. I think the results speak for themselves. Working on Emma’s latest material with her was an absolute joy, and I can’t wait for what’s next.”

Emma’s recent releases have been streamed collectively well over 250,000 times and she will be releasing four additional new songs over the next several months.

