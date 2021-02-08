Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Genevieve Goings over Zoom video!

Genevieve Goings is one of the most recognizable voices in children’s entertainment and one of the first artists signed to 8 Pound Gorilla Records. Genevieve just released her very timely EP of original songs called Great Indoors.

With over a decade as the star of Disney Junior’s “Choo Choo Soul,” an upbeat, urban music video show, Genevieve’s career has grown and is now reaching a second generation of fans. Combined, content featuring Genevieve on YouTube has surpassed 250 million views. Appearing on and writing for various projects, Goings earned GRAMMY nominations for her work in children’s music in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Genevieve has become a beloved fixture in homes worldwide after her (Parents’ Choice) award-winning music video show on Disney Junior, “Choo Choo Soul,” which won the hearts of millions with Genevieve’s unique brand of “kids music with Soul.” Over the past 15 years, Genevieve has been touring across the country, while writing, recording, and producing music for Disney, Fisher-Price, and other top kids media brands.

Genevieve’s new EP won’t disappoint as it brings the urban/pop sensibilities that her fans have come to love!

