3 Traditional Pop Songs That Shaped the Sound of the 1960s (And I Bet You’ve Forgotten Them)

Traditional pop songs were all the rage in the 1960s. And if you were a 60s kid yourself with a love of pop, you definitely heard the following three songs on multiple occasions. I think these tunes deserve more love in the modern age, don’t you? Let’s dive into a few traditional pop songs from the 1960s that shaped the decade!

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“I’m Into Something Good” by Herman’s Hermits (1964)

The British Invasion was in full swing thanks to bands like The Beatles in 1964. But one group that doesn’t get enough credit for their contributions to early British pop is Herman’s Hermits. The song “I’m Into Something Good” is a total classic, one that hit No. 13 in the US and No. 1 in the UK at the time. It’s a Carole King composition that the songwriter noted was inspired by Brian Wilson. So many 60s elements and people at play here! This one’s a pop tune for the ages.

“San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie (1967)

Tons of psychedelic pop songs from 1967 came to define the era of the Summer of Love. But few have become so closely associated with the great migration of youths to California that year quite like “San Francisco (Be Sure To Wear Flowers In Your Hair)” by Scott McKenzie. In my opinion, it’s one of the true anthems of counterculture from its time. When it comes to that year, most would think of “All You Need Is Love” by The Beatles. Honestly, I think this psychedelic pop tune with a traditional 60s flair deserves to be remembered with as much reverence as the Fab Four’s anthem.

“Blue Velvet” by Bobby Vinton (1963)

Bobby Vinton’s version of “Blue Velvet” is actually a cover of a traditional pop song from 1951, originally recorded by Tony Bennett. Vinton’s version is more modern but still has that orchestral, traditional pop vibe that made it stick out among other pop songs in the 1960s. This gorgeous tune has been given new life on multiple occasions outside of Vinton’s cover, too. It was featured in the David Lynch film of the same name in 1986. It was also later covered in 2012 by Lana Del Rey.

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