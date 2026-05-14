5 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Take Emotional Singing to a Whole New Level

If mainstream music is any indication of the global mindset, then we, as a society, were going through it in the 1970s. Some of the most popular rock songs of the 1970s were also the most sentimental, sometimes bordering on gluttonously emotional. Like, the kind of emotional that makes you cry so hard you start to hyperventilate.

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Of course, there were plenty of upbeat numbers dominating the charts during this time. But there, in the more morose pockets of the music world, there existed some impressively melodramatic tunes, the sappiest of which we’ve included here.

“Without You” by Harry Nilsson

It’s hard to find a 1970s soft-rock song more emotionally impactful than Harry Nilsson’s version of Badfinger’s “Without You”. The lead single off Nilsson Schmilsson is dripping with sentimentality, especially as Nilsson nears the peak of his vocal range. The track made it to the top of the charts shortly after Valentine’s Day 1972, which would suggest that there were a lot of breakups and missed connections happening at that time.

“Love Hurts” by Nazareth

Plenty of artists have covered “Love Hurts” since the Everly Brothers released the first version of Boudleaux Bryant’s song in 1960. But something about the way Nazareth lead vocalist Dan McCafferty ascends into the verse melody makes the song sound even more pained. The rest of the world seemed to agree, as the 1975 track topped the charts in Norway, South Africa, and Belgium, peaking at No. 8 in the States.

“All By Myself” by Eric Carmen

While this writer would humbly argue that nothing compares to Celine Dion’s version of “All By Myself”, that particular rendition didn’t come out until 1996. And besides, Eric Carmen’s original version was just as melancholy and lonely when it came out in 1975. The track peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving that sometimes, the most common thing all of us share is how lonely we all feel from time to time.

“Dream On” by Aerosmith

Aerosmith came out swinging with their 1973 single “Dream On”. Indeed, it’s not often that your debut record remains one of the most beloved in your catalog, but such is the case for this iconic Aerosmith track. This track is also unique in that, out of all the songs we mention in this list, this song’s message is more uplifting than upsetting. Still, the lyrics come across as blistering when sung in Steven Tyler’s wild, raspy wail.

“Mother” by John Lennon

Speaking of wild, raspy wails, John Lennon released “Mother” on John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band in 1970, some time after undergoing primal therapy with Arthur Janov. Primal therapy sought to heal childhood trauma by leaning into the pain of these experiences, and Lennon certainly had plenty to choose from. By the end of the song, Lennon’s repeated lines, “Mama, don’t go, daddy, come home,” sound like a kid screaming for their parents, almost as if his inner child had taken over the microphone.

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