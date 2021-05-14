Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Grace Weber

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Grace Weber over Zoom video!

For L.A.-based R&B singer, songwriter and producer Grace Weber, the most powerful moments in music have come from abandoning all expectations.

Compounded with Weber’s ineffable talent — including the soul-igniting vocal presence she first developed by singing in a gospel choir all throughout her childhood — that joyfully uninhibited approach has brought a whirlwind of success in recent years. In 2016, Weber penned the opening track on Chance the Rapper’s ‘Coloring Book’ (“All We Got” feat. Kanye West & Chicago Children’s Choir), then saw the groundbreaking mixtape go on to win Best Rap Album at the 2017 GRAMMY® Awards, winning Weber her first GRAMMY®.

Weber has toured South America with Chance, North America with PJ Morton, and appeared on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk with GoldLink, all while continuing her work with ‘Grace Weber’s Music Lab.’ – a Milwaukee-based nonprofit she founded to offer free music education to high school students.

Her most recent EP, ‘How Did We Get Here,’ produced by Louie Lastic and Jack Dine and featuring Masego, was hailed “a masterclass in moving production, radiant vocals and engrossing lyrics,” by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Weber describes the EP as a project about renewal and comeback after a tough season.

As Weber gears up to release her debut album later this year, one of her greatest hopes is to instill others with the same sense of possibility she found in creating each song. “Making this album, I decided that I would let it take us on a journey, instead of trying to force anything,” says Weber. “I’d love for people to come away feeling like they’ve been taken on a journey too, whatever that might mean for them. Hopefully it’ll help them uncover deeper parts of themselves that they maybe hadn’t understood before — all the little contradictions that make us the complicated and beautiful people we are.”

Early singles including the uplifting “Feels Like Heaven” and the “powerful” (COMPLEX) anthem “Thru the Fire” feat. Chance The Rapper are testaments to unwavering confidence and strength. Forbes agrees, noting that her new music depicts “her self-actualization as rising from the ashes, like a phoenix.” On her most recent single “Played Yourself,” she reclaims the narrative of a former toxic relationship, proving she’s moved on and is now fully in control.

Described as “sexy, timeless and empowering” by Billboard and with 4,000,000+ streams on all platforms — with writing and feature credits spanning Francis and the Lights and Vic Mensa — Weber is poised to become one of R&B’s most prominent voices.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #foryou #foryoupage #stayhome #togetherathome #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!