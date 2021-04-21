Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Horace Bray

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Horace Bray over Zoom video!

LA-based pop artist Horace Bray has shared his new EP Fame, Fortune, and Perfume. Self-produced and self-assured, the new EP is a stunning five-song collection that guides listeners through Bray’s post-grad travels from New York City to L.A. and all the tumult and heartbreak in between.

In studying jazz performance and music theory at the University of North Texas, 29-year old Bray became the first undergraduate in 15 years to hold the guitar chair in the Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band. Since moving to Los Angeles, the guitarist-producer has amassed over 120 thousand Instagram followers for his amicable guitar tutorials and genre-hopping instrumental covers including his spellbinding take on Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” He’s played for celebrities like Sofia Carson and Jordan Fisher. All that makes for quite the résumé, but doesn’t even reveal the most exciting part: Horace Bray is blossoming into a singer-songwriter to be reckoned with.

Fame, Fortune, and Perfume plays out like a series of snapshots through Horace Bray’s life, navigating relationships, desires, and fears — a constant search for what’s real. The kaleidoscopic title track comes from Bray’s first taste of running with the starstruck L.A. crowd. “There’s a lot of smoke and mirrors, a lot of money being thrown around,” he says. “You’re talking to people that always have their foot in the door just in case something better comes around. There’s some real homies out here, but then you meet people that make you understand why people think L.A. is superficial.”

Beyond Fame, Fortune, and Perfume, expect more innovation, collaborations, and collections of songs. Instead of locking himself away in the studio like so many virtuosos before him, Horace Bray remains constantly accessible: through his quirky TikTok and Instagram covers, livestreams of his originals, and the guitar tutorials that keep him on the pulse of how kids relate to his craft. Fame, Fortune, and Perfume stands as Horace Bray’s introduction to a new world of possibilities.

