Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Hotel Mira over Zoom video!

Hotel Mira, born from mastermind Charlie Kerr, have taken the sound out of the garage and into a considerably lusher landscape, as heard on Hotel Mira’s debut LP “Perfectionism.”

Working with Grammy-award winning producer Eric Ratz (Billy Talent, Arkells), Kerr directed his creative energy at writing sharper hooks and more memorable melodies. The results – as heard on charged-up numbers like “The Eyes On You” and “This Could Be It For Me” – are songs that boast anthemic, soaring choruses while sacrificing none of their sheer rock ‘n’ roll energy.

The sound showcased on “Perfectionism” is wrapped up in a polished, pungent, yet untethered and cracked aesthetic. There’s no such thing as perfect, nor should there be, and this album communicates exactly that, lyrically and sonically. Kerr and company have created an 11-track masterpiece that tempts the listener through stories of relationships, growth and the struggle to live in one’s own mind. The infectious project is impeccably crafted, making Hotel Mira well worth checking into. Untethered, impossibly perfect.

