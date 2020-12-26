Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Bentley over Zoom video!

Jason is the former KCRW host for Morning Becomes Eclectic and current music supervisor for the TOP GUN: MAVERICK motion picture soundtrack. Jason has also worked on soundtracks for TRON:LEGACY and THE MATRIX franchise.

A renowned DJ, Jason has spun at high profile events such as the Academy Awards’ after-party Governors Ball and Coachella, where he also anchored Coachella’s official festival livestream for six years .

The LA native and pillar in the music industry is back in the host seat for THE BACKSTORY – a podcast/vodcast series launching in late November 2020. The podcast brings together two guests each episode – either across industries or industry peers – to share in candid conversations about what drives them and inspires them, with never-before-told stories about their personal histories and the projects that brought them professional acclaim.

