​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing JJ Wilde!

Being the first female artist to have a debut single go to number one on all 3 Canadian rock radio formats, it has been a year since JJ released her debut single “Wired” and her career has skyrocketed since then: She toured with a plethora of modern rock royalty including The Glorious Sons, Incubus, The Blue Stones, The Struts, and Reignwolf, she headlined her first U.S. tour supporting her debut EP Wilde Eyes, Steady Hands, and has received acclaim from Paste, Earmilk, American Songwriter, etc. Her track “The Rush,” has garnered over 2.3 million streams on Spotify alone and landed her first number 1 placing her amidst rock royalty like The Black Keys, The Killers, and Billy Talent.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!