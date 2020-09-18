​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Joe Avio over Zoom video!

Joe Avio is the versatile new artist/producer who came out of nowhere this summer with notable placements in Spotify’s New Music Friday, Chill Pop, and Fresh Finds: Pop playlists. He records, produces, and performs everything you hear in his tunes, and the the young artist plays 7 instruments in total. Starting off as a touring and session guitarist, Joe Avio’s original works show off his penchant for crafting hooks and memorable riffs.

