We had the pleasure of interviewing Joe McLeod over Zoom audio!

Meet, singer-songwriter, Joe McLeod. He is thrilled to release his new single “Those Who Can Wait” that is out now and featured on Eat This Music. “Those Who Can Wait” reminding us to cherish the people and memories that hold us up even when our world seems to be crashing down. Joe says, “This song to me, creates an atmosphere when listening. The relationship and simplicity between the lyrics, piano and string movements is what creates that atmosphere.” “I am really proud of this song and believe it lends a deeper understanding of who I am as a songwriter.” “I think this song is a really honest look into how people drift apart and how often enough, they do come back together if it is meant to be.” “My favorite songs in the world make me feel something so unique and meaningful, I can only hope this song does the same for someone else.”

Joe McLeod is a down to earth, approachable Canadian singer-songwriter who blends the lines of Indie Folk and Pop in his lyrically diverse writing which brings a refreshing sense of

storytelling and youth. The combination of catchy hooks and poetic lyrics both acoustically and with his full band allow his powerfully emotive vocals to soar. Joe has been working on production and recording of his debut album with members of The Elwins. After extensively touring, opening for The Rural Alberta Advantage and being booked on the major festival circuit, this small town musician has no plans of slowing down.

