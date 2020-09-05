We had the pleasure of interviewing Sharon and Randi over Zoom audio!

Since 1978, Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison have been pre-eminent in all aspects of family entertainment across North America as members of the trio Sharon, Lois & Bram. Together, the threesome produced 21 full-length albums, beginning with their iconic, triple platinum One Elephant, Deux Éléphants. They have appeared in every major concert hall in Canada and many of the most prominent venues in the United States including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, and the White House. They have received countless awards, including Gold and Platinum Records and JUNO awards for Best Children’s Album, and have sold millions of albums worldwide. For their years of work providing the best in participatory music for children and their families, Sharon & Bram, along with Lois, were inducted into The Order of Canada, their country’s highest honor.

Sharon, Randi & Bram have been engaged in other creative ventures, including the 2019 release of a JUNO-nominated album, Sharon & Bram and Friends, produced by Randi Hampson. Their picture book, Sharon, Lois & Bram’s Skinnamarink, with additional lyrics written by Randi Hampson, was published by Penguin Random House in 2019 and has become a critically acclaimed best-seller with more than 50,000 copies sold.

About Sharon and Randi:

Following Bram’s retirement, and with his encouragement, Sharon and her daughter Randi continue to share the music of Sharon, Lois & Bram with fans and friends, old and new.

While Randi’s first memories involve singing with Sharon, more recently, Lois, unable to perform with Sharon at a holiday concert, enlisted Randi to perform onstage alongside her mother in Lois’ place. Randi’s song lyrics and voice can be heard on several tracks of the 2019 album she produced, Sharon & Bram and Friends. Fans had the chance to see her performing live countless times throughout Sharon & Bram’s Farewell Tour. Sharon and Randi are excited to be singing the songs of Sharon, Lois & Bram (many introduced to the trio by Randi) with a new generation of musical friends.

